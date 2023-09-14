Winter Street Studios in Houston's Sawyer Heights reopening 9 months after art destroyed in fire

Winter Street Studios in Houston's Sawyer Heights is reopening its doors to the public after someone set the building on fire in December 2022.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular Heights-area art studio is reopening to the public nine months after it was severely damaged by an arson attack.

Years and years' worth of artwork went up in flames at Winter Street Studios in December 2022 after officials said someone started a fire in the building.

Shortly after the incident, ABC13 spoke to Jack Potts, the artist who lost his entire business. He said the man charged in connection to the fire was actually his friend, Eoles Whitaker, also known as Deuce, who reportedly jumped to his death as authorities tried to serve a warrant for his arrest.

"We weren't just like see you around the office, maybe. It was, he was a friend," Potts said in December. "I consider him a brother, and I wish this would not have happened."

At least $250,000 worth of damage had been done to Potts' studio. Several other artists' studios in the building got damage to their work and equipment as well.

The 100-year-old building is now completely reconfigured and set to debut in an inaugural event called the "Sawyer Yards Art Ramble" on Sept. 30.

