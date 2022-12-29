Artist's friend accused of burning down his shop kills himself before arrest, police say

After a man was accused of burning down a friend's art studio, he jumped to his death as authorities were trying to serve a warrant for his arrest.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An artist is having a hard time getting through the days after he lost his entire business in a studio fire.

But what upsets him more is that the man charged with arson was a friend who jumped to his death as authorities tried to serve a warrant for his arrest.

Jack Potts, who owns Bohemian Production, is torn right now.

Potts and Eoles Whitaker, also known at Deuce, were not just business partners.

"We weren't just like see you around the office, maybe. It was, he was a friend," Potts said. "I consider him a brother and I wish this would not have happened."

Potts told ABC13 the two had a disagreement over $1,000, which has led to a tragedy impacting more than just them two.

Investigators charged Deuce with arson after Winter Street Studios caught fire on Dec. 20.

Days before, Potts said Deuce booked a comedian and then things took a turn.

"I was giving him a piece of it for being the connector and I think there were some discrepancies on how much that would've been worth," Potts said.

He believes that's when Deuce began planning his retaliation.

According to court documents, on the morning of Dec. 20, there was an explosion and smoke filled the building.

Detectives said surveillance video showed Deuce inside the building that morning, and shortly after, walking into the Rice apartments, where he lived, with some of Potts camera equipment.

Potts found out that Deuce had lost his job two months ago.

"As soon as I realized it was him, I can say this honestly, I was never even mad at him," Potts said. "It immediately went to the pain he had to be in."

Potts reached out to his friend after the fire but said Deuce would not answer.

The fire marshal's office said they got an arrest warrant, and before investigators entered Deuce's apartment to arrest him, he jumped from his 17th-floor apartment window.

"Anybody that's depressed or struggling, talk to people," Potts said.

At least $250,000 worth of damage has been done to Potts' studio.

Several other artists' studios in the building have damage to their work and equipment as well.

"I'm sure he had no idea what was going to happen," Potts said. "The impact, the hundreds of artists that were effected one way or another."

Friends have started a GoFundMe to help Potts start over.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, or text TALK to 741-741 for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Fire at Winter Street Studios in Houston's Sawyer Heights under investigation