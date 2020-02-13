Winter Storm Warning issued for northern counties outside of Houston until Monday

Will it snow in Houston on Sunday?

Dark blue = accumulating snow likely

Light blue = snowflakes possible, but little to no accumulation

Green = snow unlikely, probably just a cold rain



We'll see how this map changes in the days ahead! https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/1OZCXRgNMw — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) January 9, 2021

So what are the chances any of that cold rain turns to snow in Houston?

Okay, then where is it most likely to snow in Southeast Texas?

How much snow could fall?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=9473078" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Winter weather is coming, and TxDOT is taking no chances on slippery freeways this weekend. Here's what SkyEye found as crews got to work ahead of the weather event.

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several of Houston's northern counties from noon Sunday until noon Monday.This includes Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker, and Washington counties. The NWS says one to four inches of snow is expected in the area with locally higher amounts. These accumulations could disrupt travel.A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for San Jacinto and Polk Counties.We'll enjoy one more day with cold temperatures and sunshine before the possibility of snow sets in for southeast Texas.Sunday is when our weather will be impacted by the winter storm.The short answer is probably not.The longer answer is that it all depends on the exact track of a storm system that is still over 1,500 miles away from Houston. At this time we expect a cold rain to settle in during the day with temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s. Most of us will pick up about an inch of rain. Meanwhile north of Houston the the rain/snow line is expected to push during the afternoon, and snow could continue into the early morning hours of Monday. How far south the snow goes is still uncertain, but snowflakes could possibly reach the I-10 corridor.At this time we are giving it a 20% chance that snowflakes could reach the north side of Houston, but there's less than a 10% chance of snowflakes reaching Houston south of I-10.It's looking more likely that snowflakes will fly across parts of Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington Counties.In the counties under the Winter Storm Warning, 1-4" of snow will be common with locally higher amounts. There are still some computer models suggesting great than 6" could fall in isolated spots.Stay tuned!SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.