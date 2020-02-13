one minute weather

Winter Storm Warning issued for northern counties outside of Houston until Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for several of Houston's northern counties from noon Sunday until noon Monday.

This includes Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker, and Washington counties. The NWS says one to four inches of snow is expected in the area with locally higher amounts. These accumulations could disrupt travel.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for San Jacinto and Polk Counties.



We'll enjoy one more day with cold temperatures and sunshine before the possibility of snow sets in for southeast Texas.

Sunday is when our weather will be impacted by the winter storm.

Will it snow in Houston on Sunday?


The short answer is probably not.

The longer answer is that it all depends on the exact track of a storm system that is still over 1,500 miles away from Houston. At this time we expect a cold rain to settle in during the day with temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s. Most of us will pick up about an inch of rain. Meanwhile north of Houston the the rain/snow line is expected to push during the afternoon, and snow could continue into the early morning hours of Monday. How far south the snow goes is still uncertain, but snowflakes could possibly reach the I-10 corridor.



So what are the chances any of that cold rain turns to snow in Houston?


At this time we are giving it a 20% chance that snowflakes could reach the north side of Houston, but there's less than a 10% chance of snowflakes reaching Houston south of I-10.

Okay, then where is it most likely to snow in Southeast Texas?



It's looking more likely that snowflakes will fly across parts of Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Washington Counties.

How much snow could fall?


In the counties under the Winter Storm Warning, 1-4" of snow will be common with locally higher amounts. There are still some computer models suggesting great than 6" could fall in isolated spots.

SEE ALSO: TxDOT already pre-treating freeways ahead of potential snow
EMBED More News Videos

Winter weather is coming, and TxDOT is taking no chances on slippery freeways this weekend. Here's what SkyEye found as crews got to work ahead of the weather event.



Stay tuned!

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas

Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonweatherforecastone minute weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Wild weather spotted in the Houston-area
ABC13 StormTracker live video with Chief Forecaster David Tillman
Houston breaks weather record after 'snow' is documented
Cool front brings cooler temperatures than yesterday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old, 2 others dead in 5 separate shootings
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
1,000 new appointments filled for vaccination clinic
Deshaun Watson-backed restaurant opens in E. Houston
Pope says violence at the US Capitol must be 'condemned'
Rash of recent deadly crashes along 2-mile stretch of Westheimer
Trump asked GA official to 'find the fraud' in another call: Source
Show More
ABC13 viewers raise over $23K for students without laptops
PFC faces sexual assault charge involving soldier found dead in Ft. Bliss
No winner in Mega Millions; Powerball jackpot $470 million for Saturday
Houston ISD employees vaccinated for COVID-19
Biden says Texas voters should oust Cruz in next election
More TOP STORIES News