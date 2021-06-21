Texas-based Wingstop launches new concept that's not about wings

bone-in thighs, served naked and sauced and tossed in Wingstop's 11 signature flavors

breaded boneless thighs - which they describe as a more juicy, flavorful take on Wingstop's popular boneless wings

Dallas-based chicken wing chain Wingstop has launched a new virtual spinoff that homes in on another body part: thighs.Called Thighstop, it specializes in chicken thighs, which they note are one of the juiciest and most flavorful parts of the chicken.They're being offered in two versions: