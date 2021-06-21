Texas-based Wingstop launches new concept that's not about wings

Called Thighstop, it specializes in chicken thighs, which they note are one of the juiciest and most flavorful parts of the chicken.
They're being offered in two versions:
- bone-in thighs, served naked and sauced and tossed in Wingstop's 11 signature flavors
- breaded boneless thighs - which they describe as a more juicy, flavorful take on Wingstop's popular boneless wings
