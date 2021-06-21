food

Texas-based Wingstop launches new concept that's not about wings

EMBED <>More Videos

Game day and wings

Dallas-based chicken wing chain Wingstop has launched a new virtual spinoff that homes in on another body part: thighs.

Called Thighstop, it specializes in chicken thighs, which they note are one of the juiciest and most flavorful parts of the chicken.

They're being offered in two versions:
  • bone-in thighs, served naked and sauced and tossed in Wingstop's 11 signature flavors
  • breaded boneless thighs - which they describe as a more juicy, flavorful take on Wingstop's popular boneless wings


SEE RELATED STORY: Where to find the best game day wings in Houston

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktexastexas newsfoodtexaschickenhouston culturemap
FOOD
Astros fans return to EaDo but supply-chain issues persist
Map shows America's favorite candy by state
SPONSORED: Perfect for Halloween, Chaz shares his Pumpkin Pie Punch Recipe
Woman suing Kellogg's over fruit filling in strawberry Pop-Tarts
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News