Friend finds employee dead at Wingstop after he didn't show up to party, HCSO says

A Wingstop employee was shot and killed in the parking lot and later found by a friend in Katy, Harris County Sheriff's Office says.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man, who was supposed to meet up with friends, was killed inside his car behind his job in northwest Harris County, according to investigators.

Why this happened and who did this are still big questions Saturday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's office responded to a shooting at 5500 N. Fry Road at about 11 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said the person who called in was a friend of the victim.

He told authorities he came to the restaurant looking for his friend, an employee at the establishment, when he didn't show up to a party.

He said his friend usually parks behind the restaurant, so he went back there, and that's when he saw his friend slumped over in the driver's seat of his car.

Deputies said the victim was shot.

They are working to figure out what exactly happened between the time he was last seen and when his friend showed up here looking for him.

"The last time he was known to be alive around 10:15 pm. (Friday)," HCSO Sgt. Ben Beale said. "And his friend came over to look for him and was located shortly before 11 p.m. So, we have 45 minutes that's been unaccounted for."

Video shows several businesses in the shopping center where the shooting happened, most of which were closed by the time authorities were called out Friday night.

Beale said they would be back to gather video and to piece together what happened.

We don't know much about the victim, just that it was a young man in his early to mid-twenties.

