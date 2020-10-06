3 shot when fight breaks out in hotel parking lot in Willowbrook area, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were shot in the Willowbrook area when a possible fight broke out in a hotel parking lot.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Wingate by Wyndham Houston located in the 9000 block of Mills Road near FM-1960.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a disturbance broke out in the parking lot and a person pulled out a gun.



Three people were shot and were sent to the hospital by LifeFlight. In SkyEye video from above the scene, deputies were seen placing crime tape near the entrance of the hotel.

The conditions of the victims have not been released. There's also no word of a suspect or suspects as the incident remains under investigation.
