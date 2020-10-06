3 shot when fight breaks out in hotel parking lot in Willowbrook area, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas units are responding to a shooting at a hotel located at the 9000 blk of Mills Rd near 1960. Preliminary info: a disturbance possibly broke out in the parking lot, someone retrieved a weapon, 3 people possibly struck by gunfire. Unknown conditions at this time #HouNews pic.twitter.com/2ElHXdEpP4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 6, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people were shot in the Willowbrook area when a possible fight broke out in a hotel parking lot.It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Wingate by Wyndham Houston located in the 9000 block of Mills Road near FM-1960.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a disturbance broke out in the parking lot and a person pulled out a gun.Three people were shot and were sent to the hospital by LifeFlight. In SkyEye video from above the scene, deputies were seen placing crime tape near the entrance of the hotel.The conditions of the victims have not been released. There's also no word of a suspect or suspects as the incident remains under investigation.