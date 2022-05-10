wind

Windiest spring ever? Not quite, but here's why it's been so windy

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Spring weather: Windiest spring we've encountered since 2011, according to ABC13's Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many of you are reaching out to our weather team asking about the wind, with some swearing this is the windiest spring they've ever experienced after decades of living along the Gulf Coast.

It turns out this is not our windiest spring on record, but your intuition is on the right track.

Chief meteorologist Travis Herzog dug through the data and found that this is the windiest spring we've encountered since 2011. This past April, in particular, is the fourth windiest April on record for Houston.

But why has it been so windy? The answer has two parts.

First, the spring months are, on average, the windiest months of the year, with March and April virtually tied at 9.0 mph and 9.1 mph, respectively. Every spring, it gets windy, but some years stand out above the rest.

RELATED: Houston weather in May: What's normal and what's extreme?

As it turns out, when a La Nina ocean pattern is ongoing over the Pacific, the northward shift in the jet stream pattern favors stronger-than-normal winds over Texas. When you look at the top five windiest Aprils on record, four of the five occurred during a La Nina, including this past April.

With the summer heat already upon us, we'll soon wish for that breeze to stick around to help cool us off.

Unfortunately, the summer months are the least windy time of year, with average wind speeds bottoming out in August at just 6.1 mph.

Follow Travis Herzog on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonwindwindy city weekendweekend weatherweathertropical weatherspring
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WIND
ABC13 Weather U: Fire weather safety
Bouncy house sent flying into the air during birthday party
What happened to water levels on Clear Lake this weekend?
Thousands of CenterPoint Energy users report outages, company says
TOP STORIES
Man's body found in SE Houston near Highway 90, according to HPD
Man fled to Austin, confessed to killing girlfriend in Houston: HPD
Driver charged after truck full of migrants broke down in Texas
Woman arrested for allegedly taking stolen Galveston yacht on joyride
Man with cane shot to death after trying to fend off teens, HPD says
Deshaun Watson to be deposed in civil lawsuits Friday in Houston
Here's when we have our next (small) chance for rain
Show More
14-year-old shot while riding bike is second teen shot in few days
Texas isn't ready to support more parents and kids, advocates warn
Popular Thai restaurant in W. Houston closes after 27 years
Celebrity chef Mario Batali acquitted of sexual misconduct
Elon Musk says he would reverse Donald Trump's Twitter ban
More TOP STORIES News