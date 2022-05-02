weather

Houston weather in May: What's normal and what's extreme?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- May is the last month before hurricane season officially begins, but it's often filled with active weather here in southeast Texas.

From tornadoes and severe storms, to flash floods and high humidity, this month blends together elements of spring and summer. In May 1983, 14 tornadoes ripped through southeast Texas, killing four people and injuring even more.

More recently in May 2017, a microburst thunderstorm sent 100 mph wind gusts across Sealy just west of Houston, damaging many buildings and injuring 20 high school students that were attending an outdoor event.

And who could forget Memorial Day weekend in 2015? A line of heavy thunderstorms stalled out over the Bayou City the night of Memorial Day, dropping over 11 inches of rain and flooding thousands of homes near the bayous on Houston's west side.

These events are extreme to be sure, so Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog explained what is normal and what is extreme in the month of May. Watch the video above.

The Lone Star State is in the midst of its most extensive drought in the month of April in 10 years. So, what's the outlook in the next month? Travis Herzog looks ahead.



