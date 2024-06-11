Houston storm recovery: Some streets reopened after derecho blew out windows downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been nearly a month since 100 mph winds whipped through Houston in a rare "derecho" storm, blasting through multiple downtown windows.

Several streets downtown remain closed during the storm recovery process, but city officials announced Tuesday that some would be reopened.

Those reopenings include:

Bell between Milam and Louisiana

Louisiana between Bell and Clay

The intersection of Bell and Louisiana

Repairs were not yet complete from the deadly windstorm earlier in May when high winds once again moved through, knocking glass to the streets below.

Officials said the following street closures remain in place:

Smith from Clay to Pease

Andrews from Smith to Shaw

Shaw to Ruthven

Bell from Louisiana to Smith

Louisiana from Pease to Bell

Louisiana from Polk to Lamar

Dallas from Smith to Milam

Milam from Capitol to Rusk

Travis from Franklin to Commerce

Authorities urge everyone to avoid the closed streets and fenced sidewalks for safety.

They added that outside the ongoing repairs, entertainment, sports, convention, parks, and food and beverage establishments are operating as usual.

