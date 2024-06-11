Houston storm recovery: Some streets reopened after derecho blew out windows downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been nearly a month since 100 mph winds whipped through Houston in a rare "derecho" storm, blasting through multiple downtown windows.
Several streets downtown remain closed during the storm recovery process, but city officials announced Tuesday that some would be reopened.
Those reopenings include:
RELATED: Downtown Houston hit with more glass falling from windows of high-rise buildings
Officials said the following street closures remain in place:
Authorities urge everyone to avoid the closed streets and fenced sidewalks for safety.
They added that outside the ongoing repairs, entertainment, sports, convention, parks, and food and beverage establishments are operating as usual.
SEE RELATED STORIES:
Disaster recovery expert weighs in on how long it takes to rebuild from a derecho