Houston storm recovery: Some streets reopened after derecho blew out windows downtown

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been nearly a month since 100 mph winds whipped through Houston in a rare "derecho" storm, blasting through multiple downtown windows.

Several streets downtown remain closed during the storm recovery process, but city officials announced Tuesday that some would be reopened.

Those reopenings include:

  • Bell between Milam and Louisiana
  • Louisiana between Bell and Clay
  • The intersection of Bell and Louisiana

Repairs were not yet complete from the deadly windstorm earlier in May when high winds once again moved through, knocking glass to the streets below.

Officials said the following street closures remain in place:

  • Smith from Clay to Pease
  • Andrews from Smith to Shaw
  • Shaw to Ruthven
  • Bell from Louisiana to Smith
  • Louisiana from Pease to Bell
  • Louisiana from Polk to Lamar
  • Dallas from Smith to Milam
  • Milam from Capitol to Rusk
  • Travis from Franklin to Commerce

Authorities urge everyone to avoid the closed streets and fenced sidewalks for safety.

They added that outside the ongoing repairs, entertainment, sports, convention, parks, and food and beverage establishments are operating as usual.

