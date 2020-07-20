Police search for mom accused of leaving baby in church parking lot trash

WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- A baby was found crying inside a trash can in a church parking lot Thursday, according to police.

The baby was rushed to the hospital, and officials say he's doing well.

A woman heard the baby crying while walking her dog. She started yelling for help and called 911.

Neighbors heard the woman's screams and came outside to help.

"She was on the phone with 911, and the baby still had the umbilical cord wrapped around his neck," neighbor Tamara Austin told ABC affiliate WWAY. "It wasn't tight, so I was able to take the umbilical cord off his neck."

Another neighbor brought out a towel to wrap around the baby.

"I just picked the baby up and held him and just talked to him," Austin said. "He was breathing, I cleared out his airways, he was breathing fine. He actually cried, and at one point he even grabbed my finger."

Police are trying to track down the baby's mother, but Austin is just grateful that the woman walking her dog stepped up and did the right thing.

"Thank God that she was walking her dog when she was, thank God she heard him cry and was able to bring him up here. 'Cause she's definitely the hero that saved his life," Austin said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinachild abusebaby rescuedtrashbaby
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Well-known Houston restaurant owner dies of COVID-19
Hundreds rock masks at Texas' 1st sporting event with fans
FedEx driver seen on video leaving fallen elderly man on porch
Expect fewer COVID test result delays with new technique
8-year-old helps dad sell flowers for living after losing job
Remembering 3 Thin Blue Line motorcycle club members killed
24-year-old Texas woman spent 3 months hospitalized with COVID-19
Show More
Little dog named Astro recovering after chase on interstate
California man flies to Idaho for 'faster' COVID-19 test
Parents fight to keep son's memory alive after tragic death
Rain chances increase as we head into the start of your work week
Man charged with murder in sleeping grandmother's shooting
More TOP STORIES News