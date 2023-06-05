Houston police are searching for 19-year-old Fabian Phillip Navarro for allegedly robbing a jewelry store inside Willowbrook Mall at gunpoint.

HPD looking for suspect accused of stealing $75K worth of jewelry from Willowbrook Mall store

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A jewelry store robbery inside Willowbrook Mall was caught on camera last weekend, and police are asking for help finding the suspect.

On Sunday, May 28, at about 2:30 p.m., Houston police said 19-year-old Fabian Phillip Navarro entered the jewelry store at the 2000 block of Willowbrook Mall.

Surveillance video shows Navarro first acting like a customer and walking around the store as he looks at the jewelry.

While an employee was helping him, Navarro pulled out a gun and jumped over the counter.

The worker tried to stop him from taking the jewelry, but Navarro pointed the gun at her, threatening to hurt her if she intervened.

Navarro can be seen stealing several items from the display and running out of the store.

HPD said he took about $75,000 worth of jewelry.

Navarro has been charged and is currently wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

If you've seen him, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly with information related to this investigation.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.