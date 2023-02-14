Armored car guard shot at Willowbrook Mall parking lot is 'not seriously injured', authorities say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A security guard was hospitalized after being shot in the parking lot of Willowbrook Mall in northwest Harris County, authorities said.

Houston police said Tuesday's shooting happened at about 3:35 p.m. at 2000 Willowbrook Mall.

According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force with HPD, the shooting involved an armored car guard. While limited information was released, police said the security guard was wearing a vest at the time of the shooting and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The FBI added that the security guard was not seriously injured.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows this area, including Willowbrook, Willow Chase Park and Centerfield, is home to an estimated 8,000 people. The tracker shows there have been at least two homicides in the last 12 months in this area.

