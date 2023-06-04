Juvenile killed, firefighter among 3 injured after fire in Willowbrook area, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A juvenile died and three people were injured after a structure fire erupted at multiple trailer homes in northwest Harris County Sunday morning, according to deputies.

Investigators say a firefighter was among three injured during the fire, which was reported at 12427 Cutten Road.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said two men suffered burn injuries, and one of them was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Officials said one firefighter was hospitalized for "medical reasons."

Fire crews are working to learn how the fire started.

