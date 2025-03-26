Young adults praised for rescuing 5-year-old and his grandmother from neck-deep waters in Katy bayou

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three young adults are receiving praise for their help rescuing a 5-year-old boy and his grandmother from a Katy bayou on Sunday.

According to Harris County Pct. 5 deputies, the child lost control of his bicycle and plunged into the bayou, briefly going underwater because he didn't know how to swim. His grandmother jumped in to save him.

A Pct. 5 sergeant climbed down the banks to help, but three young adults, who were walking nearby, heard the commotion and sprang into action.

Pct. 5 officials said the three ran to get a tie-down strap that was used to pull the boy and his grandmother from neck-deep water to safety.

No one was harmed, but officials said that if not for the quick thinking and bravery of the three Good Samaritans, the outcome could have been much different.

