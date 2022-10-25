2 men wanted after homeowners held at gunpoint during robbery in Willis, Montgomery Co. deputies say

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for two suspects wanted after holding homeowners at gunpoint during a home invasion on Monday, according to the Montogomery County Sherriff's Office.

At about 1 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to a home invasion robbery call in the 10700 block of Joann Street.

The victims reported to authorities that two armed men entered their home in Willis.

Investigators said the suspects held the homeowners at gunpoint and stole multiple items from the home.

The suspects then restrained both victims and fled the area in a dark SUV.

Authorities are searching for this dark SUV that is connected to a home invasion in Willis, Texas.

Deputies describe the first suspect as a white or Hispanic man with a stocky build and average height. The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male of slender build wearing "Jordan" style shoes.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating this incident.

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes these suspects or has any information about this crime to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option three or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #22A317618.

