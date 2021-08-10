Houston's hot entertainment destination rocks out new concerts - starting with Willie Nelson

HOUSTON, Texas -- In May, CultureMap reported on The Terminal, the new entertainment destination housed in the highly anticipated Post Houston. Boasting a 5,000-person capacity, the venue will be downtown's largest entertainment venue when it opens in November.
Now, locals heading to downtown shows can expect a new name and lineup for the buzzy hot spot nestled in the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office.
In an homage to Houston, The Terminal has been rebranded to 713 Music Hall, LiveNation announced.
