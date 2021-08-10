live music

Houston's hot entertainment destination rocks out new concerts - starting with Willie Nelson

By Craig D. Lindsey, Houston CultureMap
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's a guide to help you do some exploring around town!

HOUSTON, Texas -- In May, CultureMap reported on The Terminal, the new entertainment destination housed in the highly anticipated Post Houston. Boasting a 5,000-person capacity, the venue will be downtown's largest entertainment venue when it opens in November.

Now, locals heading to downtown shows can expect a new name and lineup for the buzzy hot spot nestled in the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office.

In an homage to Houston, The Terminal has been rebranded to 713 Music Hall, LiveNation announced.

READ ALSO: How Willie Nelson is helping Houstonians mask up

For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertlive musicoutdoor musiccelebritymusicmusic newshouston culturemap
LIVE MUSIC
Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival's A-list lineup released
Harry Styles' Houston concert has a new date
This Texas native to perform at RodeoHouston in March 2022
Alan Jackson reveals degenerative illness
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News