community strong

How Willie Nelson is helping Houstonians mask up

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- How would you like a fabric mask signed by Willie Nelson?

Well, thanks to the music legend, his granddaughter, and her friends, you can!

It all started on March 4th.

Willie Nelson was performing for an adoring crowd of 75,000, just days before Rodeo Houston shut down for the year.

"I told my husband, get me to the store so we can get the materials, the sewing machine," laughed Tanya Boike, who was at the show.

As the restrictions and closures piled up, Boike started making fabric masks.

She even found a new friend on Facebook.

Monica Cabazos is a nurse who started helping her get fabric and distribute the masks.

"I remembered about us as a community during Harvey and the flooding we've had. I said, everybody was helping each other," Cabazos explained.

Together, they've distributed more than 500 masks.

But, Boike started thinking back to the rodeo concert.

She had met Nelson's granddaughter, Noelle Ward, a few years ago, and decided to send a few masks to Nelson and his wife.

"They said, 'you know what, we're really good, we're already taken care of, but we would like to donate them or auction them off. How about we sign them and auction them off?'" explained Ward.

"I just lost it. That's not what I had made them for," Boike said. "This is going to be so amazing for these first responders and these critical care workers. These guys are going to be able to have a mask and not have to spend a fortune on them."

The money raised from auctioning off Willie's now autographed masks will go toward making more masks.

"Well, that's him. That's who he is. That's him every day," Ward said. "He's just relaxed, he's just giving, he's just got a great smile, and he's just the best."

If you need a mask, go here: http://www.houstonmaskmakers.com/

Nelson's signed masks go up for auction on Saturday, April 25th.

If you'd like to bid, go here: https://www.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/FrontLine-Angels-11490
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyface maskcommunity strongcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
Bellaire Fire, Police & Public Works host daily parades
9-year-old opens free neighborhood pantry
Houston Food Bank offers lifeline to families in need
Local seniors are getting creative in celebrating their proms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources say Texans are trying to 'trade-up' into first round
Onalaska couple killed when large tornado rips through home
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' on Friday
Gov. Greg Abbott says salons, restaurants could open in May
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Moms juggle parenting, attempts applying for unemployment
Turner 'offended' by state's plan to takeover Harvey aid program
Show More
Harris Co. judge sued over mandatory mask order
Restaurant receives notice after police seen eating outside
Houston has no new COVID deaths for 4th day in a row
EF-3 tornado damage found after 3 killed in Polk Co.
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
More TOP STORIES News