28-year-old man wanted for assaulting a federal agent and fraud, US Marshal's Office says

Authorities say Willie Murray is considered armed and dangerous.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A massive search is underway Wednesday for a 28-year-old man accused of assaulting a federal agent.

The U.S. Marshal's Office identified the suspect as Willie Murray.

He's wanted for assault on a federal agent and fraud, according to a poster shared by the agency.

SkyEye flew over I-10 Katy Freeway and Barker Cypress, where several deputies and patrol cars were seen searching for Murray.

It's unclear what led to the search, but there was a large police presence near a wooded area.

Murray is described as a 28-year-old Black man, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he is armed, dangerous, and considered an escape risk.

Anyone with information on Murray's whereabouts is urged to contact the nearest United States Marshals Service Office or call The U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-877-926-8332.