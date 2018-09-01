HIGH-SPEED CHASE

WILD CHASE VIDEO: Woman with baby leads DPS troopers on high-speed chase and then tries to carjack another motorist in San Antonio

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman with baby leads DPS on chase and then tries to carjack another motorist

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas Department of Public Safety released new video of a woman with a baby leading authorities on a chase that happened in San Antonio in June.

The footage shows a woman driving at a high rate of speed before crashing into another vehicle at an intersection.

The woman is then seen pulling a baby out of the back of her SUV and running from police while holding the child and then jumping into the front seat of a passing vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle quickly ran out and removed a child from the back seat before troopers are seen taking the female suspect into custody in the middle of the road.

The woman was charged with evading arrest, possession of controlled substance and endangering a child. Officials in Bexar County say the woman had an open felony warrant before the incident.
