Argument over infidelity claims leads to woman shooting, killing husband in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband over claims of infidelity in east Harris County, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the 13600 block of Spectacled Bear Lane on Saturday at about 3:40 a.m.

The mother of the victim, identified as 25-year-old Zavier Wright, contacted the police to report the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, after Wright returned home in the early morning hours, his wife is said to have confronted him about being unfaithful and began arguing. That is when she shot Wright, deputies said.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene, and Life Flight took Wright to Hermann Hospital Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

As Wright was being transported, officials found a handgun tucked into his waistband, and another was found on the kitchen table, HCSO said.

A follow-up investigation was conducted by the HCSO's Homicide and Crime division. Wright's mother said she saw her daughter-in-law armed with a handgun at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Friday.

The home belongs to the victim's parents, where he, his wife, and two children were staying at the time.

Wright's wife advised responding deputies that she had shot him. She was then taken to the Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit and told deputies that she was in an abusive relationship.

The case was reviewed by a felony prosecutor assigned to the Harris County District Attorney's Office Intake Division, and a murder charge was accepted against Wright's wife, who was transferred to the Harris County jail.

According to officials, there was insufficient probable cause to officially charge her with murder, causing her to be released from custody.

The case will be referred to a grand jury.