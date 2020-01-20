Wife accused of murder reportedly was 'infuriated' over husband's girlfriend's car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- New details have been released in the death of a Houston business owner authorities say was shot by his estranged wife in northwest Harris County.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon when deputies responded to a home in the 14100 block of Barons Bridge Drive.

Investigation records revealed the victim, 66-year-old Ray Court arrived at the home he once shared with his estranged wife, 68-year-old Carolyn Court. Authorities say Ray was at the home to get his belongings and take Carolyn to lunch.

The incident escalated when Ray arrived in his girlfriend's car. According to records, Carolyn said the sight of her estranged husband in that car infuriated her.

Carolyn reportedly told detectives she tried to slap Ray when he entered the home, but he grabbed her wrist to prevent the assault. Records state Carolyn reported she grabbed her Smith and Wesson .38 caliber gun while Ray went to the restroom. Investigators say she confronted Ray as she held the gun in her hand.

"She admitted cocking the hammer, and pointing the gun at Mr. (Ray) Court and demanding answers to the questions she was asking, at which time the gun was discharged, the defendant admitted to having a bad temper," the prosecutor said.

While in court, it was also revealed that Carolyn and Ray were co-owners of Gourmet Foods of Houston. Gourmet Foods was started 40 years ago by Ray, according to the company's Facebook page.

Carolyn now faces a murder charge, and remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.

