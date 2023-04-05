Astros-Carlos Correa reunion delayed by a day due to severe weather heading into Minnesota

The Houston Astros revealed some of the giveaways fans can expect to get including a Jeremy Peña bobblehead and replica championship rings.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you expected some Houston Astros baseball on your TV screen Thursday, be prepared to go one day without it.

The Astros, who just wrapped up a season-opening, seven-game homestand with more losses than wins, are being forced to shift their reunion with former stars Carlos Correa and Christian Vazquez a day later due to bad weather and cold in the forecast in Minnesota.

The defending World Series champs were originally scheduled to play the first of three games with the Twins beginning on Thursday evening.

And in a bit of convenient timing, an already-scheduled off day on Friday will take on that series opener, which also serves as the Twins' 2023 home opener at Target Field. This game is slated for a 3:10 p.m. first pitch.

The following two games of the series are still scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, both starting at 1:10 p.m.

The postponement shouldn't affect the Astros in terms of whom they will start at the pitcher position. Jose Urquidy is slated to get the nod on Friday. He pitched in the third game of the season last Saturday and will throw on six games' rest.

The Twins (4-2) will send Sonny Gray, who also last pitched last Saturday, to the mound against Urquidy.

Houston (3-4) is due to face the Pirates in Pittsburgh after the Twins series, next Monday through Wednesday, before heading back home for a six-game homestand against the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays.