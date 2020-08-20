If you're looking for a job in The Heights, here's how you can land one

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job in the Heights, Eyewitness News is hosting a virtual job fair with some positions paying $24 an hour.
With its proximity to downtown, quirky shops and good food, the Heights is an appealing place to live.
"You get that small town, home town feel with the big city convenience," Workforce Solutions spokesperson Michelle Castrow explained.
To get the convenience, some Heights employers need help.
On Thursday, Eyewitness News is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair.
"Some of the jobs that we have are great immediate hire positions, but we even have a couple of positions that are work from home," Castrow said.
There are 33 positions in the Heights, including bilingual call center operator, movers and remote math teachers.
If you're interested, watch ABC13's virtual job fair on Facebook Live.
"You can go from the job fair to collecting a paycheck, in hopefully, just a couple of short weeks," Castrow explained.
If you're on unemployment, there's no requirement to search for work to keep benefits.
However, experts caution that could change soon, and Thursday's job fair could be a way to improve your resume.
"You never know in this COVID environment when everything is constantly changing. You might even learn some new skills you didn't know you could do and take that into your long-term career," Castrow said.
If you want to preview the jobs, visit the Work Solutions website and look for the "as seen on ABC 13" section.
During the event, recruiters will answer calls and emails.
