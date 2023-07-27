If you join the virtual event, career advisors will take applications and work to line up candidates with interviews in days. If you go in person, you can expect more than 20 employers from a variety of industries.

ABC13's weekly job fair is in Pasadena with a way for you to get an on-the-spot interview

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- With ABC13 Localish in the Pasadena and Deer Park communities, we have a way for you to get a job in those areas both online and in person.

On Thursday, ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair with Workforce Solutions will be both virtual and in person. During the virtual event, career advisors will take applications and work to line up candidates with interviews in days.

You can also attend our in-person event. More than 20 employers from a variety of industries, including retail, law enforcement, healthcare, and education, will be at the job fair.

If you attend, you could get an on-the-sport interview. The job fair takes place at the BakerRipley campus in Pasadena at 720 Fairmont Parkway from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You can watch the job fair on our website or wherever you stream ABC13. To see the jobs, visit the Workforce Solutions website and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

You can apply online or through the ABC13 hotline powered by Workforce Solutions at 713-243-6663.

During our virtual event, we'll also have a guest from San Jacinto College to talk about what programs you can sign up for ahead of the upcoming school year.

Here is a list of some of the employers at our in-person job fair in Pasadena:

O'Reilly Auto Parts

Amana Insurance

At Work Personnel

Baywood Oaks Child Enrichment Academy

Cajun Industries

Houston Police Department

JOMA Home Care Services

Love & Joy Personal Care

Peak Distribution Solutions

Staffmark

Texas Rheumatology

TTEC

BAYTECH

San Jacinto College

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.