ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features financial job opportunities and free tax help

This week's job fair features six open positions, mainly focused in the financial industry. A BakerRipley representative also has details about free tax services.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With tax season underway, this week's ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features ways you can land a job in the financial industry and get your taxes done for free.

On Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host our weekly job fair. During the event, recruiters take calls and texts to help job seekers connect with employers for interviews.

We have six jobs available this week, mainly focused in the financial industry. You can land a job as an accountant, financial analyst or tax analyst.

During the event, participants can apply for the jobs and Workforce Solutions recruiters will assist to line up interviews. To see the available jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "As seen on ABC13" section.

A BakerRipley representative is also participating in the virtual event. The agency currently has more than 12 locations in Harris County and surrounding areas offering free tax services.

The neighborhood tax centers will offer free services until April 18. During the job fair, we're breaking down what you need to know if you want to use this service and what to bring before heading to a location.

To apply for a job or reach a Workforce Solutions recruiter for free career services, call the ABC13 hotline at 713-243- 6663 or text 713-928-7380.

You can watch the job fair at 10 a.m. in the video player above, or wherever you stream ABC13.

