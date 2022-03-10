HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13 wants to help people find a job, or, if you work in the hospitality industry, we're going to highlight a way to get child care for a year.
In ABC13's weekly Who's Hiring job fair with Workforce Solutions this week, we're featuring about 50 jobs in the Houston area.
We're also highlighting the service industry recovery child care scholarship. The deadline to apply is March 15.
If approved, families can get child care covered for a year.
During the event, Workforce Solutions recruiters take applications for employers looking to hire quickly.
There are several industries, including manufacturing, counseling and social media. Recruiters take applications through social media, the phone and through the state's jobs website.
There's also the ABC13 hotline, where people can call to get free career advice on things such as practice interviews, resume help and adult education. The number is (713) 243-6663.
To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features dozens of jobs and a way to get child care for a year
JOB FAIR
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News