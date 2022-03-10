job fair

ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair features dozens of jobs and a way to get child care for a year

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13 wants to help people find a job, or, if you work in the hospitality industry, we're going to highlight a way to get child care for a year.

In ABC13's weekly Who's Hiring job fair with Workforce Solutions this week, we're featuring about 50 jobs in the Houston area.

We're also highlighting the service industry recovery child care scholarship. The deadline to apply is March 15.

If approved, families can get child care covered for a year.

During the event, Workforce Solutions recruiters take applications for employers looking to hire quickly.

There are several industries, including manufacturing, counseling and social media. Recruiters take applications through social media, the phone and through the state's jobs website.

There's also the ABC13 hotline, where people can call to get free career advice on things such as practice interviews, resume help and adult education. The number is (713) 243-6663.

To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

For updates on employment, hiring and free job fairs, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustoncareer adviceemploymentjobs hiringjob fairjobswomen
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Virtual job fair features ways women can land a new career
How you can land a seasonal job with spring break around the corner
How you can get a health care job and help make a difference
HISD to host job fair for associate teachers
TOP STORIES
Mother and 2 children rescued after crash with suspected drunk driver
Woman accused of killing her friend for her baby to appear in court
Man jumps on windshield in bizarre road rage fight that escalated
'Change is difficult' as Houston ISD works toward transparency
Enjoy the mild weather Thursday because winter returns Friday
Day care under investigation after 6-year-old was left in van
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, including child: Officials
Show More
Here's your ultimate guide to spring break
US inflation soars 7.9% over past 12 months, biggest spike since 1982
Accused serial killer's return to TX opens old wounds for victim
Diesel prices have gone up $1.89 over this time in 2021
'La Tiendita' opens in SE Houston to help address food insecurity
More TOP STORIES News