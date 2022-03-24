How women can tap into high-paying petrochemical jobs in the Houston area

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Petrochemical plants are introducing women to jobs, and ABC13 has a way to help women tap into those positions as well.
The 2022 Women in Industry Conference is taking place Thursday at Moody Gardens in Galveston. It features a number of petrochemical plants.
The oil and gas companies want to introduce women to jobs. Right now, less than 5% of those jobs are filled by women.
If you can't attend the conference, ABC13 has a way for you to learn more. At 10:00 a.m., we're partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair.
During the half-hour event, participants can apply for jobs. There are dozens of positions from companies looking to hire quickly.
Some of the jobs pay $24 an hour. In addition to applying for jobs, there's an ABC13 hotline, where participants can call and talk to a recruiter and get free help for items including adult education, jobs and child care assistance.
The number is 713-243-6663.
To preview the positions, visit Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
