What we know about HPD officer killed in helicopter crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police officer who died after a helicopter crash early Saturday morning is being remembered as a loving father and husband.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo was overcome with emotion as he talked about the loss, the department's first since last year.The officer's name has not been released, but ABC13 has learned he was married with young children.His body was escorted with full police honors from Memorial Hermann Hospital around 8 a.m. Saturday to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.The officer was serving as a tactical flight officer about a helicopter that went down around 2 a.m. in the Greenspoint area.He and the pilot were flown by Life Flight from the Greenspoint area to Memorial Hermann.The pilot is still in surgery and Chief Art Acevedo said he has significant injuries.Acevedo said it took an hour for the fire department to get the officers out of the wreckage. The HPD helicopter did not catch on fire when it crashed because it landed near a pool."Pretty ironic. I would have said 'no way,'" said Acevedo.He asked that the general public keeps the officer who is in the hospital in their prayers.Houston Police's helicopters are grounded until further notice.