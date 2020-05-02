What we know about HPD officer killed in helicopter crash

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police officer who died after a helicopter crash early Saturday morning is being remembered as a loving father and husband.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo was overcome with emotion as he talked about the loss, the department's first since last year.

The officer's name has not been released, but ABC13 has learned he was married with young children.

His body was escorted with full police honors from Memorial Hermann Hospital around 8 a.m. Saturday to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The officer was serving as a tactical flight officer about a helicopter that went down around 2 a.m. in the Greenspoint area.

He and the pilot were flown by Life Flight from the Greenspoint area to Memorial Hermann.
The pilot is still in surgery and Chief Art Acevedo said he has significant injuries.

Acevedo said it took an hour for the fire department to get the officers out of the wreckage. The HPD helicopter did not catch on fire when it crashed because it landed near a pool.

"Pretty ironic. I would have said 'no way,'" said Acevedo.

He asked that the general public keeps the officer who is in the hospital in their prayers.

Houston Police's helicopters are grounded until further notice.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Houston Police helicopter crashes, killing 1 officer and critically injuring pilot

Audio of dispatchers, officers on ground discussing HPD chopper crash

Witnesses describe HPD helicopter moments before crash

Apartment complex owner describes HPD chopper crash
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmenthelicopterhelicopter crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HPD officer dead after police helicopter crash, pilot critical
Witnesses describe HPD helicopter moments before crash
Listen to dispatchers, officers on ground discuss chopper crash
Condolences pour in for fallen Houston Police officer
Apartment complex owner describes HPD chopper crash
Quake hits near Puerto Rico, some reports of damage
Judge allows Houston strip club to open as restaurant
Show More
Health official says US missed some chances to slow virus
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Businesses reprimanded for opening too early
White House blocking Fauci testimony, panel spokesman says
Mom of missing kids appeared in court; Husband could testify in case
More TOP STORIES News