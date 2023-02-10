Matt Burke, who coached JJ Watt last season, reportedly heading to Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans might also have another former Cardinals coach in line for a job: Kliff Kingsbury.

The Houston Texans officially introduced an old face to a new role - former star linebacker DeMeco Ryans as the new head coach of the team.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was named the NFL's best assistant coach for 2022, inherited a Houston Texans team that ranked third to last in total defense and gave up the most rushing yards per game in 14 seasons.

The video above is from Ryans' February 2023 introduction as the Texans' head coach.

Ryans, who led his own 49ers' D to the top of the league, will depend on Matt Burke, a man best known for spending two of his offseasons climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, to resurrect a once-mighty Texans defense.

ESPN reported on Friday that Burke, who was the Arizona Cardinals' defensive line coach last season, is expected to take the defensive coordinator job on Ryans' staff.

Burke, 46, served in the DC role before when he coached with the Miami Dolphins from 2017 to 2018.

Under Burke, the Cardinals, who included former Texans' star JJ Watt, allowed 118.6 rushing yards per game in 2022, which ranked 14th in the league.

While with the Dolphins, Burke's units never finished higher than 27th in scoring defense, giving up 24.6 points per game in 2017, good for third to last, and 27.1 in 2018, which was 27th ranked.

The Texans might not be done picking up more outgoing Cardinals coaches. A source told ESPN's Dan Graziano that the club is interested in bringing in former Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

The former Texas Tech standout was reportedly in Houston on Friday to speak about a job on Ryans' coaching staff.

More about Burke

The Massachusetts-born Burke is an Ivy Leaguer, playing for Dartmouth's varsity football team as a safety.

He has no NFL playing experience, but he's been around the game as a coach. Burke has continually coached since 1999, from the high school level and through college and the pros.

The Miami Herald profiled Burke during his time in South Beach. He spent the offseason in Africa in 2015 and 2016, when he climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, safaried in Botswana, and did charity work in Uganda.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport may have given the best description of Burke's reputation in the league.

"Once dubbed the most interesting man in the NFL, Burke spends his offseason climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro, hanging out in Rwanda with gorillas or skydiving. Now, he'll call Houston his home," Rapoport tweeted.