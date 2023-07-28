Astros trade with Chicago White Sox to bring back relief pitcher Kendall Graveman

After four months in Houston, the hard-throwing righthander is taking his talents to Chicago.

Catcher Korey Lee is heading to Chicago's Southside in the trade.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A key bullpen arm during the Astros' 2021 World Series run is heading back to Houston with days left in this season's trade deadline.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Friday that right-handed relief pitcher Kendall Graveman is being added to Houston's pitching depth via a trade with his now-former team, the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox get back catcher Korey Lee in the deal, Passan said.

Coincidentally, the 32-year-old Graveman was a deadline-time deal for the Astros back in 2021 when he was shipped out from the Seattle Mariners.

Graveman made 22 regular season appearances for Houston, as well as his first nine career postseason relief appearances that season.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Kendall Graveman and catcher Martin Maldonado celebrates after Game 2 of World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Oct. 27, 2021. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The nine-year MLB veteran was a free agent after 2021, when he decided to sign with the White Sox on a three-year, $24 million deal.

Lee, 25, is a former first-round draft pick of the Astros in 2019. He debuted in the majors last season, when he appeared in 12 games with 26 plate appearances. Lee has spent this season so far with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

The trade not only reunites Graveman with the Astros, but it also puts him side-by-side again with reliever Rafael Montero, who was part of the Seattle trade to Houston two seasons ago.