Astros' reliever Kendall Graveman signs with Chicago White Sox in 3-year, $24 million deal

Astros lose reliever Kendall Graveman to White Sox in free agency

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros right-handed reliever Kendall Graveman did a great job in late inning work for the Astros, but now he's moving on.

Graveman signed a three-year deal with the Chicago White Sox at $24 million on Tuesday, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Graveman, a seven-year MLB veteran, joined the Astros on July 27 in a intra-division trade with the Seattle Mariners. After going 4-0 with a 0.82 ERA and 10 saves in 30 appearances in Seattle, he helped bolster the Astros' bullpen down the stretch, going 1-1 with a 3.13 ERA in 23 appearances.

During his time with the 'Stros, he was arguably the most valuable addition to the bullpen. Here is a breakdown.

Graveman struck out batters at a higher rate for Houston than he did in Seattle. However, according to his stats page on the MLB website, Graveman's walk rate is worse with the Astros than it was in Seattle.

One thing everyone should look out for is his secret weapon: a 97 mph sinker.

With the White Sox, he is likely to be among the primary setup men behind closer Liam Hendriks.

News of Graveman's deal was first reported by MLB Network.

ESPN contributed to this report.
