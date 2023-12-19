Texans' Greenard on source of high kick to celebrate sacks: 'We don't step. We hop.'

Jon Greenard owns 12.5 sacks so far this season for the Texans. He also owns one of the most out-there celebrations after sending QBs to the turf.

Jon Greenard owns 12.5 sacks so far this season for the Texans. He also owns one of the most out-there celebrations after sending QBs to the turf.

Jon Greenard owns 12.5 sacks so far this season for the Texans. He also owns one of the most out-there celebrations after sending QBs to the turf.

Jon Greenard owns 12.5 sacks so far this season for the Texans. He also owns one of the most out-there celebrations after sending QBs to the turf.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans defensive end Jon Greenard has plenty to celebrate in a breakout season.

His 12.5 sacks rank in the top eight in the NFL, but few of the league's elite pass-rush specialists can match Greenard's sack celebration.

The signature windup and high kick have turned into an event, but the inspiration is not what many fans think it is.

SEE MORE: Texans still out of playoff spot despite 3-way tie for AFC South lead

Although it looks like a martial arts move with a wind-up and high kick, Greenard explains it's more a presence-making greeting than anything, citing his days with his fraternity brothers.

"It's our high kick. It's basically part of our hop. It's like a routine we do. People call it stepping. We don't step. We hop," Greenard said.

Form and presentation matter, and Greenard loves the reaction he gets from his frat brothers around the country.

"It's kind of like a competition, if you ask any of my fraternity brothers. Who can have the highest kick? And who can keep his leg the straightest?" the fourth-year defensive end from Florida explained.

He's had plenty of opportunities to show off his form with 2.5 sacks to key a dominant defensive performance Sunday against Tennessee.

Greenard now ranks in a tie for eighth in the NFL in sacks, just a half-sack behind Cleveland's Myles Garrett. Those two will face off Sunday at NRG Stadium. It's a great competition, but the man with the highest kick is no contest.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.