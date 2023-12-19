Texans tied with Colts, Jaguars in AFC South, aspire to keep playoff hopes alive

With just three games remaining on the Texans' schedule, Houston is tied for the lead in the AFC South at 8-6 but trails both the Colts and the Jaguars based on current tiebreakers.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "It's a great position that we're in, and it's a credit to our guys and the work they've put in to put us in this position," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said.

Ryans is proud of his team, but he knows there's more work to do to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Ryans added this on Monday, "When it comes to first place and all those things for us, we just focus on the moment."

The Texans will look back on Sunday's thrilling overtime win over Tennessee to correct mistakes before quickly turning their focus to Sunday's home game against Cleveland. Behind veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, the Browns have won two in a row to move to 9-5, a game ahead of the Texans. Ryans does admit that his team has earned the right to play a key role in this year's race to the playoffs.

"It's exciting for everyone to be playing meaningful football around this time," Ryans said. "That's always the goal every year... is to make the playoffs."

Ryans said starting quarterback C.J. Stroud is "still in the concussion protocol, and we'll see how he progresses throughout the week."

A day later, the Texans' win over the Titans in Nashville looks even better. Missing five starters in addition to rookie wide receiver Tank Dell, who recently went on the injured list, the Texans found a way to win in overtime.

Ryans will know more about injured stars like Stroud, Nico Collins, and Will Anderson Jr. later in the week.

