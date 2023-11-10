The Federal Investigation Bureau said it is unclear if this incident is connected to other envelopes that were sent to election offices in Georgia and Washington State.

Investigation underway after envelope containing "white powdery substance" sent to Texas AG office

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A white envelope containing a white powdery substance was sent to the office of the Texas Attorney General on Thursday, prompting an evacuation.

According to the ABC affiliate KVUE, several medical and fire personnel arrived at Williams P. Clements State Building at 300 West 15th Street to investigate a "potential hazardous materials incident" just after 9 a.m.

Officials confirmed the letter was not addressed to anyone in particular and tested negative for any dangerous substances.

As a precaution, the first and second floor of the building was evacuated.

According to officials, three people, while they showed no symptoms, were decontaminated and taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

The Federal Investigation Bureau will be investigating the matter.

The bureau said it is unclear if this incident is connected to other suspicious envelopes that have been sent to separate election offices in Georgia and Washington State.

