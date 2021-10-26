Houston Astros World Series tickets soar to $50,000 ahead of Game 1

Individual tickets for the World Series online at the Astros website are showing as sold out for all home games. Sadly, tickets are not available for purchase at the Minute Maid Park Box Office.
That means fans have to look to secondary ticket purveyors such as SimpleSeats, StubHub, and VividSeats.
Monday afternoon, there were more than 4,250 tickets for Game 1 of the World Series available on StubHub, according to Megan Buckly with Extension PR. The lowest ticket prices were going for $455, with the average ticket price at $1,120.
Here are some ticket-buying safety tips:
- Never buy tickets off the street or pay cash. Even as you approach the game and there's less inventory, there are still scam artists who will try to sell you a ticket that they can't guarantee.
- Look for consumer protections like money-back guarantees and, be sure that there is a customer service number that you can contact to resolve any issues.
- Be careful sharing images of your ticket on social media. Doing so can give people access to replicating the ticket. Be sure to cover the barcode if you share a photo of your ticket on social channels.
- Check out the venue protocols and be sure you know what's required before you go to the event. Minute Maid Park is not requiring masks for fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear masks.
Our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap contributed to this story.