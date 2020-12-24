COVID-19 vaccine

Memorial Hermann moves to 2nd phase in COVID-19 vaccination process

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More Texans have the opportunity to get treated after the latest shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrived at Houston's Memorial Hermann Hospital on Wednesday.

The arrival of the Moderna vaccine means healthcare officials at Memorial Hermann can transition to Phase 1B of the Texas Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles, allowing them to treat more people who weren't priority during Phase 1A.

"It's a light at the end of the tunnel," Dr. Joseph Varon at UMMC said. He will be the first to get Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.



Phase 1A sets focus primarily on healthcare workers and those on the front lines. Now, other populations such as first responders, community pharmacist and school nurses will be able to schedule their appointments.

For Phase 1B, the priority will expand to anyone over the age of 65 and anyone older than 16 who suffers from at least one chronic medical condition.

According to Texas death certificate data, more than 70% of COVID-19-related deaths were from people 65 years and older.

Memorial Hermann said since the new phase will allow the vaccine to be distributed to a wider range of people, they expect it to begin protecting a number of critical populations that are at an increased risk of catching the virus due to their profession.
