Man's body found on sidewalk in front of SW Houston temple

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway in southwest Houston where a man was found dead on a sidewalk.According to Houston police, the investigation is in the 8400 block of South Breeze Drive, which is just off South Gessner Road near West Bellfort Avenue.Police said they were informed of a body at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.The victim is believed to be in his 30s and had visible signs of trauma, police said.SkyEye over the scene captured several police vehicles in front of a place of the Houston Cao Dai temple.Other details, including the circumstances of the death and whether anyone is being sought, were not immediately disclosed.