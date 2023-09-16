Father expected to survive after stabbing attack allegedly by his son, Fort Bend Co. deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A father was rushed into surgery Friday night after deputies say his own son attacked and stabbed him.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a family violence call at a home in the 8700 block of Ashlawn Drive in the Mission Glen area of Mission Bend.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Deputies weren't able to disclose the son's age, but they confirmed the father was stabbed in the face and neck area.

The father, who hasn't been identified, was listed in fair condition, and the son is in custody.

Deputies added that no one else was inside the home when the reported attack took place.

For news updates, follow Jiovanni Lieggi on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.