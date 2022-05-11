Arts & Entertainment

From Disney+ to Hulu and ABC13, here's what to binge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Whether you need an update on the latest headlines and how the big stories affect you and your family, or you're just looking to curl up on the couch with a good show, we've got you. We have an entire guide on what to watch on ABC13's free streaming apps as well as Hulu, Disney+ and more any day of the week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And the best part? You can get access to hours and hours of this content. If you're watching on ABC13, it's all free. Just download our apps (more on that in a second!).

Here's what's on tap.

Tracking the Devil



They disappeared in seconds.

Twenty-four years ago, Houston was shaken by the high-profile abductions of Laura Smither, of Friendswood, and Jessica Cain, of Tiki Island.

For almost two decades, their families searched for answers until a convicted kidnapper, William Reece, confessed to their killings from a Huntsville prison.

Reece is now headed to death row after being convicted over the summer in the murder of Tiffany Johnston, a 19-year-old who vanished from a car wash in Oklahoma.

"Tracking the Devil" follows how Reece evaded police for nearly 20 years.

The ABC13 original also features exclusive interviews with the victims' families and exclusive confession tapes where Reece tries to explain his crimes.



Texas True Crime



If you're looking for something to stream this weekend, check out our "Texas True Crime" collection on the free ABC13 apps, and now, Hulu.

These specials take you inside some of the most horrific and heartbreaking crimes in the Lone Star State, including the murder of Houston Army specialist Vanessa Guillen and Andrea Yates' case 20 years later.

If you're watching on Hulu just search "Texas true crime."



"Unsolved"

More than 750 people are missing from Houston and our surrounding communities. Some have been found, their bodies dumped in the infamous Killing Fields.

Others have vanished, and their cases gone cold.

Courtney Fischer is looking for answers in "Unsolved," which is streaming now on Hulu and ABC13's apps.

The collection has been updated with fresh titles:

  • Disappearance at the Drive-In
  • A Life Never Lived
  • Princess Blue
  • The Texas Killing Fields
  • Gone Too Cold
  • The Missing and Murdered
  • Evidence Doesn't Talk
  • Veteran Missing for 2 years: What happened to Steven Dean?
  • Killing Fields victim identified 33 years later
  • 3 killers suspected in double murder of grandparents


More local news when you need it



Schedules are all over the place these days, and sometimes we can't tell Monday from Tuesday, which sometimes just feels like a second Monday.

If that's how you feel, too, there's good news. We've added more opportunities to help keep you on track and make sure you know what's going on, so you can make the best decisions for you and your family.

We're start things off on the air at 4:30 a.m. for the early birds, and we continue the live, local news on our 24/7 stream until 10 a.m.


So grab your cup of coffee for conversation about what you need to know for your day and what you missed while you were sleeping.

If nighttime is more your thing, in primetime, including on the weekends, check out another hour of updates and weather when Eyewitness News first streams at 9 p.m.

Ok, I'm ready. How do I watch?



This is the easy part! We have a step-by-step guide to show you how to download the free ABC13 Houston apps for your Roku, Fire TV, Google TV or Apple TV. Follow this link to get started and get access to 24/7 live events, breaking news, weather and original programming, all free - no subscription or access codes needed.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoninternettelevisionno layupsfree stuffreality television
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deputy dies after 'horrific impact' with 18-wheeler, sheriff says
Man dies after shooting that may have been from road rage, family says
Plane runs off runway at IAH after steering issue, airline says
Suspect shot at apartments in southwest Houston, police say
Patchy fog possible for your Thursday morning drive
1 person dead in East Freeway crash at Mercury, HPD says
Class of 2022 is breaking records at Lone Star College-Tomball
Show More
Timeline of Alabama inmate, prison guard's 11-day escape, capture
49-year-old with walking cane identified in fatal encounter with teens
Fueled by fat: United poised to fly internationally with sustainables
Who could benefit if $10K in student loan debt/borrower is canceled
1 dead in Brookshire shooting, family says; Gunman remains at large
More TOP STORIES News