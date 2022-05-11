From Disney+ to Hulu and ABC13, here's what to binge

Here's what's on tap.
Tracking the Devil
They disappeared in seconds.
Twenty-four years ago, Houston was shaken by the high-profile abductions of Laura Smither, of Friendswood, and Jessica Cain, of Tiki Island.
For almost two decades, their families searched for answers until a convicted kidnapper, William Reece, confessed to their killings from a Huntsville prison.
Reece is now headed to death row after being convicted over the summer in the murder of Tiffany Johnston, a 19-year-old who vanished from a car wash in Oklahoma.
"Tracking the Devil" follows how Reece evaded police for nearly 20 years.
The ABC13 original also features exclusive interviews with the victims' families and exclusive confession tapes where Reece tries to explain his crimes.
Texas True Crime
If you're looking for something to stream this weekend, check out our "Texas True Crime" collection on the free ABC13 apps, and now, Hulu.
These specials take you inside some of the most horrific and heartbreaking crimes in the Lone Star State, including the murder of Houston Army specialist Vanessa Guillen and Andrea Yates' case 20 years later.
If you're watching on Hulu just search "Texas true crime."
"Unsolved"
More than 750 people are missing from Houston and our surrounding communities. Some have been found, their bodies dumped in the infamous Killing Fields.
Others have vanished, and their cases gone cold.
Courtney Fischer is looking for answers in "Unsolved," which is streaming now on Hulu and ABC13's apps.
The collection has been updated with fresh titles:
- Disappearance at the Drive-In
- A Life Never Lived
- Princess Blue
- The Texas Killing Fields
- Gone Too Cold
- The Missing and Murdered
- Evidence Doesn't Talk
- Veteran Missing for 2 years: What happened to Steven Dean?
- Killing Fields victim identified 33 years later
- 3 killers suspected in double murder of grandparents
