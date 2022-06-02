Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Conroe anime convention and banana fest top weekend picks

HOUSTON, Texas -- This weekend offers some theatrical and musical fun starring two of our most beloved stage companies. Raise a glass to two beer-themed Pride events, celebrate a popular watering hole and restaurant's anniversary, and go bananas (literally) at a cherished nature center. And for anime fans, a trek to Conroe offers a chance to dress up and even lend your voice to an upcoming movie.
Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.
Thursday, June 2
Vita Living presents Pearls of Wisdom
This fundraising dinner will celebrate Vita Living's 40 years of service to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization's mission is to provide lifelong services for people with IDD through three core programs: residential services, an activity center, and case management. The event includes a silent auction featuring local artists, a Mexican buffet, and a speech from Gabe Cazares, Director of the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities. 6 p.m.
Alley Theatre presents Noir
A heartbroken man never leaves his apartment, finding his only solace in the music on the radio. Then, a couple moves in next door. Eavesdropping becomes his new entertainment - and his new obsession. Inspired by early radio plays and classic film noir, this world-premiere musical is written by Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants) and directed by Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder). Through Sunday, July 3. 7:30 p.m. (8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday).
Friday, June 3
Sugar Land Space Cowboys have giveaways and theme nights galore
On Friday night, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys have a trifecta of fun planned at Constellation Field.
First, travel to a galaxy far, far away as the team hosts a Star Wars-themed night, including wearing special Mandalorian jerseys featuring the series' beloved character Grogu (The Child), or as he's more affectionately known, Baby Yoda. The jerseys will be silent auctioned through the fifth inning during the game. You have to be in attendance to bid, and proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Candlelighters, which supports the families of children with cancer.
Also that night, stick around for postgame fireworks. A spectacular show happens after every Friday home game.
Third, the first 5,000 fans get a Michael Brantley AL Champion replica ring. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the game starts at 7:05 p.m.
The Space Cowboys take on the Albuquerque Isotopes, and tickets are still available.
PrintMatters Houston presents PrintHouston 2022 opening reception
PrintMatters Houston will celebrate the eighth PrintHouston, a biennial city-wide celebration of original prints, the artists who create them and the people who collect them. Tamarind Institute will be the featured guest of this event. Houston-area galleries, museums and institutions (Archway Gallery, Burning Bones Press, The Community Artists' Collective, Ellio Fine Art, etc.) will showcase the diversity of printmaking art forms with exhibits, artist talks and workshops. 6 pm.
Chloe Dao Boutique M-K-T Heights presents A Royal Night Out
Join fashion designer/Project Runway winner Chloe Dao and author Katharine McGee for an evening of royal fashion. They will also be celebrating Rivals, the latest book in McGee's New York Times-bestselling American Royals series. In this third installment, a meeting of monarchs will test everyone's loyalty to the crown...and their own hearts. Relationships will be tested, strangers will become friends, and enemies will become allies! 6:30 p.m.
