Deadly brain cancer patient thankful for alternative offered by doctors testing out new treatment

Is it possible that magnetic energy may be used to kill cancerous cells? That's the question a Houston doctor and his team posed, which led them to this promising invention.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In the heart of the Texas Medical Center, inside Houston Methodist, Dr. David Baskin and his team formulated a theory after noticing how cancer cells behaved compared to our normal cells. They posed the question, is it possible that magnetic energy may be used to kill cancerous cells?

"I've been researching glioblastoma for years, trying lots of different things," Baskin said. "When this idea came, I needed expertise."

At the time, Dr. Santosh Helekar was involved in magnetic therapy research to stimulate the brain, so when Baskin presented the idea to him, Helekar quickly shifted his research and joined the team.

"We started collaborating, doing experiments in cells and culture," Helekar said.

"The shocking part was that it worked so well because so many research projects seem like good ideas, but then they don't work. This one actually works," said Baskin.

They moved forward from the research bench to the "oncomagnetic" helmet. It's a word they made up for a device that seems to be showing promise.

"You just put it on your head. That's it," Baskin explained. "It works through your hair."

The device is very comfortable, and the best part is it's portable, meaning patients can take it home, turn it on, and undergo treatment in the comfort of their home.

Medical miracles being made in Houston with just sporting a helmet? That seems to be happening. Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. gets into the facts of the new device and how it could serve as an effective alternative over chemotherapy.

