tumor

Former students wonder if their brain tumors are linked to their New Jersey high school

A total of 104 former students and faculty with brain tumors responded to a Facebook post.
By Chantee Lans
EMBED <>More Videos

Over 100 former NJ students, staff diagnosed with rare brain tumor

WOODBRIDGE TWP., New Jersey -- Al Lupiano graduated from Colonia High School in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey in 1989.

His wife Michelle graduated in 1991. His sister Angela Decillis graduated in 1995.

All three were diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was diagnosed 20 years ago. His wife and sister found out on the same day last August - two hours apart.

On Feb. 17, Angela died from Glioblastoma Multiforme or GBM.

"I had told my sister from the very beginning that there was too much of a coincidence that me, my wife and her all have the same tumor," Lupiano said.

Lupiano, an environmental scientist and industrial engineer, picked up on a trend.

"I had recalled two family friends, the Black sisters, had also passed of these brain tumors," Lupiano said. "That started setting off bells and whistles in my head."

Lupiano started researching. He made a public plea on Facebook to anyone from the school who was diagnosed with primary brain tumors.

"I need your help Facebook. If you were affected or have a tumor or rare cancer, I need your assistance," his Facebook post read.

Thanks to social media, Lupiano found a total of 104 former students and faculty with brain tumors - about half are cancerous.

Jason Wisinksi lost his wife Janice 10 years ago to an inoperable brain tumor called Anaplastic Astrocytoma.

"My wife fought like crazy. At the time, the medium lifespan for her type of tumor was 18 months. She made it five years," said Jason Wisinski.

Janice's sister Chery Black also died from brain cancer in 2015.

They learned of their tumors eight days apart.

Janice was pregnant with her and Jason's only child.

"My wife was awesome, and I think about her every day - I talk to her all the time," Wisinski said.

Both sisters were graduates of Colonia High School.

"It's alarming because there are just so many people with a tumor - malignant or benign, and it's serious. We have to really take a look at it," said Woodbridge Township Mayor John McCormac.

Environmental engineering firm T+M Associates has been contracted by the township to test for radiation on the grounds of the high school, which was built in 1967.

McCormac says last Saturday, environmentalists placed random canisters inside the school to collect air samples.

As the school remains open during the investigation, some students are concerned.

"We're just going to wait to find out. Obviously, everyone's praying and hoping for the best," said Colonia High School junior Julia Pagnozzi.

The environmental testing is expected to last a month.

Mayor McCormac says the Environmental Protection Agency is now involved. Our sister station WABC-TV has reached out to the EPA for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthtumoru.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TUMOR
Nick Cannon mourns loss of his 5-month-old son Zen to brain tumor
Be Kind: 8-year-old auctions hog to raise money for sick friend
From fighting a brain tumor to the top of the class
Roberta McCain, John McCain's mother, dead at 108
TOP STORIES
Man charged in deadly crash after chase set to appear in court today
Endangered missing 17-year-old last seen in N. Houston
Police in search of NW Houston siblings missing since Saturday
Police find dead body in U-Haul box outside SW Houston apartment
Weak front brings in slightly cooler and drier air Monday
Woman's body found by people fishing in creek, Harris Co. deputies say
Astros reporter shares how she hit home run in male-dominated industry
Show More
Sports bar returns with a pop-up location for Astros first homestand
Teen missing for nearly 3 years found alive 700 miles away
Man shot to death by ex's new boyfriend outside Denny's, HPD says
HPD looking for suspect who shot man outside restaurant along Gulf Fwy
HFD pulls woman from her rolled over car after crash on 610 and I-45
More TOP STORIES News