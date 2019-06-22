What happens when you're locked inside a hot car for 30 minutes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a warning we get every year, especially as temperatures climb: check the back seat.Thursday, a deputy constable showed ABC13 Eyewitness News just how fast it can get inside a hot vehicle.Harris County Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen talked about the warning signs to know if you're in trouble."For every hour, a car heats up about 40 degrees," Rosen said. "So it doesn't take long to start having problems with sweating, going into hallucinations, potentially a coma, dehydrating, you can go through all kinds of things in a hot vehicle."The deputy constable spent 30 minutes inside the vehicle with no air conditioning. Temperatures reached 110 degrees inside.After, she complained of dizziness, a raging headache, stomach sickness, and eventually found it became hard to pronounce words after being trapped in the truck.There were 52 deaths nationwide last year involving children in hot cars.Deputies also want parents to get a placard that hangs from the rearview mirror that reminds you to check the back seat.