Automotive

Beware the danger of hot cars for children and pets as temperatures rise

By
The sweltering heat of summer isn't here just yet, but even mild spring temperatures can turn into a hot car tragedy for your children and pets.

According to safety advocacy group KidsandCars.org, even with windows cracked, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach 125 degrees in just minutes.

SEE ALSO: What should you do if you see a child left alone in a hot car

Also, a child's body can heat up three to five times faster than an adult. The safety advocacy group says children have died from heatstroke in cars when the outside temperature is as low as 60 degrees.

Beware of a change in your daily routine, during emergencies and holidays. Anytime you're out of your normal routine, experts say that's when families are most at risk of forgetting a vulnerable family member in the car.

RELATED: Leaving children in hot cars can be lethal in just minutes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesafetyhot caru.s. & worldchild left in carcar tips
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News