Beware the danger of hot cars for children and pets as temperatures rise

The sweltering heat of summer isn't here just yet, but even mild spring temperatures can turn into a hot car tragedy for your children and pets.
According to safety advocacy group KidsandCars.org, even with windows cracked, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach 125 degrees in just minutes.
Also, a child's body can heat up three to five times faster than an adult. The safety advocacy group says children have died from heatstroke in cars when the outside temperature is as low as 60 degrees.
Beware of a change in your daily routine, during emergencies and holidays. Anytime you're out of your normal routine, experts say that's when families are most at risk of forgetting a vulnerable family member in the car.
