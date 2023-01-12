Different fires intentionally set at Westside High School within 2 days, HISD confirms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire was intentionally set at a high school in the Briarforest area twice this week, according to district officials.

Houston Independent School District officials confirmed that students and staff were evacuated from Westside High School, located at 14201 Briar Forest Drive, on Tuesday and Wednesday for two separate fires.

The first fire reportedly happened off campus on Tuesday morning at one of the student's vehicles. No additional information was given about this fire.

Wednesday's fire was set in a girls' restroom at about 2:15 p.m., the district said.

HISD said it is investigating the fires and will take disciplinary actions.

