Driver killed when vehicle hits large trailer on Westheimer Road near Westheimer Place, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers who need to travel westbound on Westheimer Road past Highway 6 on Monday afternoon are being urged to find alternate routes around a deadly crash scene.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said its Vehicular Crimes Division is looking into the crash on Westheimer, which is otherwise known as FM-1097, at Westheimer Place, which is just near George Bush Park.

HCSO tweeted that an adult driver struck a large trailer and died at the scene as a result. SkyEye flew over the scene and captured the aftermath of the crash, which involved a white SUV and a flatbed trailer carrying construction equipment.

Three westbound lanes of Westheimer Road were shut down, affecting traffic for a few hours. The turn lane and one westbound lane were left open.

"Please pray for the families affected," HCSO's Vehicular Crimes Division tweeted.

The crash scene is about four miles away from a previous wreck that Houston police were investigating Monday. An SUV driver was killed when he slammed into a tree on Briar Forest Drive in a separate crash.