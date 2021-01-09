Rash of recent deadly crashes along 2-mile stretch of Westheimer

Friday, January 8 - Woman killed crossing Westheimer at Lazy Hollow

Tuesday, January 5 - Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash at Westheimer and Fondren - Driver who hit bicyclist left the scene

Sunday, December 27 - Man hit and killed crossing Westheimer near Dunvale - Police say he was not using a crosswalk

Saturday, December 19 - Man hit and killed crossing Westheimer near Hillcroft - Police say the driver did not see pedestrian until it was too late

Friday, December 18 - Woman hit and killed crossing Westheimer near Stoney Brook - Police say she was not at a crosswalk

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was struck and killed Friday night as she attempted to cross a busy west Houston road, the latest in a number of similar incidents in recent weeks.It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Westheimer Road near Lazy Hollow.Two cars hit the woman, according to Houston police. She later died at a hospital. One driver stopped and waited to talk to police, while the second driver took off, police said. The driver who stopped will not likely be charged.There have been at least 5 deadly auto-pedestrian or auto-bicycle crashes along a 2-mile stretch of Westheimer in the last 3 weeks.