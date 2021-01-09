Rash of recent deadly crashes along 2-mile stretch of Westheimer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was struck and killed Friday night as she attempted to cross a busy west Houston road, the latest in a number of similar incidents in recent weeks.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Westheimer Road near Lazy Hollow.

Two cars hit the woman, according to Houston police. She later died at a hospital. One driver stopped and waited to talk to police, while the second driver took off, police said. The driver who stopped will not likely be charged.

There have been at least 5 deadly auto-pedestrian or auto-bicycle crashes along a 2-mile stretch of Westheimer in the last 3 weeks.

  • Friday, January 8 - Woman killed crossing Westheimer at Lazy Hollow
  • Tuesday, January 5 - Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash at Westheimer and Fondren - Driver who hit bicyclist left the scene
  • Sunday, December 27 - Man hit and killed crossing Westheimer near Dunvale - Police say he was not using a crosswalk
  • Saturday, December 19 - Man hit and killed crossing Westheimer near Hillcroft - Police say the driver did not see pedestrian until it was too late
  • Friday, December 18 - Woman hit and killed crossing Westheimer near Stoney Brook - Police say she was not at a crosswalk


