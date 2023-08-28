Parents asked to pick up their kids due to power outage at Spring ISD school

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Some Spring ISD students are going home early on Monday after a power outage, the district said.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Spring ISD said the power was out at Westfield High School, and CenterPoint Energy was unable to provide an estimated time for when it would be restored.

As a result, parents and guardians were asked to pick their students up "as soon as conveniently possible." The district said there would be extra staff on hand to facilitate pick up at the 9th grade and main campuses.

Spring ISD was also working to organize earlier routes for students who take the bus and said more information would be provided to parents.

In the meantime, officials said all students are safe and comfortable and were being served lunch.

Westfield High School is located at 16713 Ella Blvd.