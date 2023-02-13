SW Houston death investigated in area where ABC13 Safety Tracker counted 11 homicides in last year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide detectives have been called to a southwest Houston apartment complex where a man's body was found with shell casings close by Monday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department told ABC13 that officers responded to a call at 2:07 p.m. in the 12600 block of Dunlap, which is near Hillcroft Avenue and the US 90 Alternate in the Westbury area.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Police said the person was African American and may be an adult.

HPD also noted there are no family members, relatives or witnesses to help identify the person.

Police later stated that some type of altercation took place between other men in the complex parking lot when the shots were fired.

There were no other details disclosed early in the investigation.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted 11 homicides in the designated Creekbend-Southwood-Fondren Southwest area where police are investigating.

In 2022, a total of 13 homicides were reported.

ABC13 is tracking crime and safety across Houston and in your neighborhood. Tap in to view crime data in your neighborhood.

ABC13's Nick Natario is pursuing facts of this developing story for Eyewitness News broadcasts this afternoon. Get instant updates by following him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.