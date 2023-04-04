Victim followed from bank and almost robbed at home in West University Place, police say

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a person was followed home from the bank on Tuesday, according to police.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 2:35 p.m., an officer noticed a vehicle with its door open parked in the 2800 block of Plumb Street.

The officer decided to investigate and began speaking with the passenger, when a suspect suddenly appeared and ran away from a house nearby.

The suspect took off in the suspicious vehicle, according to police.

An investigation later revealed that the suspect followed a victim home from a bank and tried to steal their purse "upon entry to the house."

Police said the victim was injured after fighting with the suspect.

The suspect fled the scene, in the suspicious vehicle, without stealing anything.

Detectives are investigating the attempted robbery and are working to identify the suspects.